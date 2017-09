Morgan Stanley To Pay $13M To End FINRA Probe Into Fees

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT) -- A division of Morgan Stanley will pay $13 million to settle allegations by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority that it failed to supervise workers who had advised investors in unit investment trusts to manage their holdings in ways that resulted in high fees, the regulator said Monday.



Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, the wealth management unit of its New York City-based parent company, will pay $9.8 million in restitution to more than 3,000 customers whose UIT investments were rolled over into new trusts well ahead of...

