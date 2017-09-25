Senate OKs Trump Pick Of Littler Mendelson Vet For NLRB

Law360, Washington (September 25, 2017, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The Senate has filled out the National Labor Relations Board, confirming President Donald Trump’s second pick for the agency, Littler Mendelson PC shareholder William Emanuel, on a 49-47 vote Monday.



Monday’s vote brings the board back to its full five-member complement, as Trump has gotten to put his stamp on another federal agency after months of partisan wrestling over dozens of administration nominees. Republican backers of Emanuel said that he would help restore the balance of the board in future decisions and rulemakings.



Sen. Mitch McConnell,...

