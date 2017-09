Litigation Funder Wants Philly Atty To Repay $50K

Law360, Philadelphia (September 25, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania-based Thrivest Legal Funding wants a Philadelphia lawyer to repay more than $50,000 from an advance for a personal injury claim that netted a $350,000 settlement, saying in a state court suit Friday that the attorney begged it to buy out another funder.



The litigation financer says that Louis Jay Arnold convinced it to replace Covered Bridge Capital in funding his client’s case against discount retailer Marshalls, but that he has yet to pay back over $30,000 in principal and interest from the advance, along with...

