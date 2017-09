4 Things To Know About Trump's New Travel Restrictions

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 10:43 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump hit eight countries with travel restrictions on Sunday, barring immigrant admissions for many of them and again targeting several Muslim-majority nations. Here’s what to know about the latest wave of restrictions, and what to watch for in potential court challenges to them.



More Countries Are Targeted, But the Restrictions Differ



Trump’s previous travel ban, which expired Sunday, sought to bar nationals of six Muslim-majority nations — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — for about three months. The Supreme Court in June allowed...

To view the full article, register now.