REIT Propertylink Rejects Centuria's $455M Buyout Offer

Law360, Minneapolis (September 25, 2017, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Australian real estate investment trust Propertylink Group has rejected an AU$573 million ($455.1 million) acquisition offer from Centuria Capital Group, a matter Herbert Smith Freehills LLP is advising Propertylink on, the REIT said on Monday.



The Sydney-based firm in its announcement on Monday laid out several reasons, including the offer undervaluing the company, for its board unanimously rejecting the proposal.



Propertylink specializes in industrial properties, but also lists various commercial properties on its website.



The proposal "undervalues Propertylink; ... contemplates a control transaction ... [but] offers...

To view the full article, register now.