Deloitte Says Cyberattack Exposed Limited Client Data

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT) -- Global accounting giant Deloitte on Monday confirmed it was hit by a cyberattack believed to have compromised emails and sensitive business data, but said "very few" of its clients were impacted.



In a statement provided to Law360, the "Big Four" accounting firm — whose clients include government agencies and major private-sector players such as Morgan Stanley, Metlife, Berkshire Hathaway, Procter & Gamble, Boeing, Microsoft and Marathon Oil — said that it has been in contact with the affected clients and that it notified government regulators "immediately"...

