Patent Owner In Apple iPad Suit Has Ties To ND Tribe

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A patent that Apple Inc. has been accused of infringing with its iPad was transferred to a patent holding company with ties to a Native American tribe in North Dakota, a deal that records show took place weeks before Allergan PLC’s controversial patent licensing arrangement with a New York tribe.



Prowire LLC sued Apple in March and alleged the iPad 4 infringed one of its patents. The patent was later assigned to MEC Resources LLC, which is described in court documents as a “small patent-holding company”...

