Mich. High Court To Review Case Of Girl Burned By Hot Coals

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Supreme Court will consider a case involving a 10-year-old girl who was burned by hot coals while playing at a lakeside beach near a historic inn, saying it will hear arguments over whether the inn is protected by a state law shielding businesses and others who offer recreational activities.



The state’s high court on Friday accepted a bid for an appeal brought by the Watervale Inn in Arcadia, Michigan, following a state appeals court’s earlier decision favoring Kerri H. Otto in the negligence suit...

