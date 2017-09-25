Applying Basic Antitrust Principles To SEPs

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 12:51 PM EDT) -- The United States antitrust approach to intellectual property has evolved over time. The IP laws and the antitrust laws are now commonly viewed as complementary. Both value innovation, competition and consumer welfare, while IP rights are considered to be a form of personal property rights[1] that confer only the right to exclude others from the areas covered by the IP.[2] The same antitrust analysis applies to conduct involving IP as to conduct involving other forms of property, taking into account the specific characteristics of the particular...

To view the full article, register now.