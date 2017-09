Va. School Board Wants Door Shut On Trans Bathroom Suit

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A school board being sued by a recent transgender graduate over its policy barring transgender students from using the bathroom of their choice asked a Virginia federal judge Friday to toss the case, defending the policy as fully complying with equal protection laws.



The Gloucester County School Board in Virginia filed a motion to dismiss Gavin Grimm’s case, which argues that the board’s practice of requiring students to use the bathroom corresponding with their birth sex discriminates against transgender students in violation of the 14th Amendment...

