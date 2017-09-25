FCC Report Backs Title II Repeal, Conservative Group Says

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 2:03 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission’s preliminary findings of sufficient competition in the wireless industry lend credence to its proposed repeal of net neutrality protections, a conservative think tank said Monday.



The Free State Foundation said the FCC’s Twentieth Mobile Wireless Competition Report, slated for discussion at the agency’s open meeting on Tuesday, shows that it’s time to return to a “light-touch regulatory environment” under Title I of the Communications Act.



“The commission is finally set to reach the commonsense conclusion that there is effective competition in the...

