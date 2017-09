GOP Sens. Unveil DACA Replacement With Citizenship Path

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Three Republican senators announced a bill Monday that would create a pathway to citizenship for immigrants in the beleaguered Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program but would bar them from sponsoring relatives upon receiving their green cards.



The Succeed Act would allow unauthorized immigrants who came to the United States as children before 2012 to apply for legal permanent residency after completing two five-year terms during which they continuously attended school, held a job or served in the military, with a chance to become U.S. citizens...

To view the full article, register now.