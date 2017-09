Judge Rules EPA's Search 'Inadequate' In Emmissions Suit

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday ordered the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to do a second search for records related to a study that provides some of the foundation for the EPA’s vehicular emissions model and that were requested by green groups.



The Energy Future Coalition and the Urban Air Initiative in 2015 sued the EPA over its alleged failure to release the documents in a timely fashion, and U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said in an opinion partially granting the groups’ motion for summary...

