Ex-Liskow Atty Suspended For Phony Billable Hour Reports

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Louisiana’s highest court on Friday said a former partner at Liskow & Lewis who made hundreds of phony billable hour reports to his firm had a “long and repetitive pattern of dishonesty” but that a retroactive, one-year suspension was appropriate.



Kenneth Todd Wallace, a onetime board member and head of recruiting at the New Orleans-based firm, already resigned and gave back a termination bonus, the court noted.



Moreover, Wallace’s phony representations did not reach clients or their bills, arguing against a 30-month suspension called for by...

