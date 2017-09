11th Circ. Says No Error In Engle Case Jury Instructions

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday upheld a Florida federal jury’s verdict in favor of R.J. Reynolds Co. in an Engle progeny suit that alleged the tobacco company hid the dangers of smoking cigarettes, saying that the judge didn’t err in instructing the jury on the statute of limitations.



One issue in smoker William Hecht’s case was whether he filed suit within a four-year statute of limitations, and both parties agreed that his claims were too late if they accrued before May 1990, according to the opinion....

