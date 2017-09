SEC Chairman Feels Bipartisan Heat On Breach Disclosure

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 12:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s chairman on Tuesday faced bipartisan criticism of his agency’s delay in notifying the public about a breach of a key corporate data filing system that may have allowed hackers to trade on nonpublic information.



In his first appearance before the Senate Banking Committee since the breach was revealed last week, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton faced a series of questions over the commission’s response to the hack and its failure to come forward faster when the breach was first detected last...

