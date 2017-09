Chicago Teachers Union Ducks Board Of Ed.'s Sanctions Suit

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The Chicago Teachers Union has prevailed in a suit brought by the city’s Board of Education seeking a declaratory judgment that it has the right to sanction union members over “threatening and abusive” behavior, with an Illinois federal court dismissing the case as unripe.



U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee wrote in an opinion filed Monday that the board’s suit “asks the court to pre-approve restrictions that it has yet to formulate or adopt,” since it hasn’t yet decided on the concrete actions it would like...

