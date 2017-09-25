Senate Could Repeal CFPB Arbitration Rule This Week

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate is poised to vote to undo the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s rule that forbids class action bans in arbitration agreements, sources told Law360 on Monday.



The Senate is expected to vote possibly as early as Tuesday on a resolution to disapprove the CFPB's arbitration rule under the Congressional Review Act, the sources said. The rule likely would be overturned if a majority of senators oppose it. The U.S. House of Representatives passed a similar resolution in July, and President Donald Trump has said...

