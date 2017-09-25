Senate Could Repeal CFPB Arbitration Rule This Week
The Senate is expected to vote possibly as early as Tuesday on a resolution to disapprove the CFPB's arbitration rule under the Congressional Review Act, the sources said. The rule likely would be overturned if a majority of senators oppose it. The U.S. House of Representatives passed a similar resolution in July, and President Donald Trump has said...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login