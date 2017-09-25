Senate Could Repeal CFPB Arbitration Rule This Week

By Evan Weinberger

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate is poised to vote to undo the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s rule that forbids class action bans in arbitration agreements, sources told Law360 on Monday.

The Senate is expected to vote possibly as early as Tuesday on a resolution to disapprove the CFPB's arbitration rule under the Congressional Review Act, the sources said. The rule likely would be overturned if a majority of senators oppose it. The U.S. House of Representatives passed a similar resolution in July, and President Donald Trump has said...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular