Investor Suit Against Higher One To Proceed Largely Intact

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge on Monday found that the investors accusing Higher One Holdings Inc. of having misled them about being back on the straight and narrow after a run-in with federal regulators have tightened up their complaint enough for the bulk of their proposed class action against the higher education financial services provider to proceed.



U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson had tossed the investors’ complaint last year for its failure to allege facts showing any actionable statement or omission, but the investors’ subsequently filed...

