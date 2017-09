SEC Has 2 Ongoing Investigations Into EDGAR Hack

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has opened two separate investigations into the hack of EDGAR, a key electronic filing system for public company disclosures, the commission’s chairman said in written testimony submitted to a Senate panel on Monday.



Jay Clayton, who was confirmed to lead the SEC in May, is also expected to tell the Senate Banking Committee that he only found out about the hack of the Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval system, which occurred in 2016, in August of this year, according...

