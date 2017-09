API Says States Should Take Lead On Fracking Rule

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 1:36 PM EDT) -- The American Petroleum Association told the Bureau of Land Management on Monday that its hydraulic fracturing rules for federal and Native American lands should be based on the “expertise of state regulatory agencies” and should not involve a major federal, one-size-fits-all solution.



API’s comments were submitted on the final day of the comment period for BLM’s proposal to rescind the 2015 rules, which imposed stringent well-casing and wastewater storage mandates and required drillers to disclose what chemicals they’re using in fracking operations. According to the oil...

