Convenience Stores To Pay $1M To End Pregnancy Bias Suit

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The owner of more than 300 convenience stores across New Mexico and Texas will cough up nearly $1 million to put to bed pregnancy and disability discrimination claims filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to a settlement reached Monday.



Allsup’s Convenience Stores Inc. agreed in a consent decree to pay $950,000 to more than two dozen women to settle the suit, which claimed managers and supervisors treated pregnant employees different than nonpregnant employees, including giving them less favorable tasks and shifts, as well...

