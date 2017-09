Hinshaw Grabs Ex-Prosecutor From Clarke Silverglate

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP has nabbed a former state and federal prosecutor from Clarke Silverglate PA, bolstering its government practice in Miami with his focus on white collar defense, government investigations, anti-money laundering and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act concerns.



David S. Weinstein joins as a partner, drawing on his experience as a senior member of the white collar practice groups at a pair of Miami law firms and his two decades of experience as a prosecutor, first as an assistant state attorney for Miami-Dade County and...

