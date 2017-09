OxyContin Maker Can't Flee City's Suit Over Opioid Crisis

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Purdue Pharma LP must face most of a lawsuit filed by the city of Everett, Washington, accusing the drugmaker of supplying OxyContin to “obviously suspicious” doctors and pharmacies and fueling the city’s opioid crisis, a Washington federal judge said Monday.



Ruling on Purdue’s motion to dismiss the city’s amended complaint, U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez sided predominantly with the Seattle-area city, though he did throw out two of the city’s six claims with leave to amend. The city of about 103,000 has said that a...

