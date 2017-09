Pharmacy Seeks Plan Reinstatement In $1.5B Antitrust Suit

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 1:25 PM EDT) -- A neighborhood pharmacy in Chicago, which has hit benefits manager Prime Therapeutics and Walgreens with a $1.5 billion antitrust suit claiming it’s being muscled out of the market, told an Illinois federal court Monday that some if its customers could die if it’s not able to fill prescriptions for certain insurance plans.



J&S Community Pharmacy Inc. filed a motion for a preliminary injunction seeking to force Prime to reinstate its participation in the prescription drug plans for Medicare, Medicaid, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield. The...

