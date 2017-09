King & Spalding Chair Fights Deposition In Ex-Atty's Suit

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 5:12 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding LLP asked a New York federal judge Monday to prohibit or limit to two hours a deposition of its chairman by a onetime senior associate accusing the firm of wrongful firing.



In a letter motion, the firm told U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni that chairman Robert Hays had no involvement in the decision to terminate David Joffe, a former member of King & Spalding's commercial litigation practice who alleges he was fired for raising ethics concerns about two partners.



"As the Chair...

To view the full article, register now.