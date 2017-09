Equifax CEO Smith Steps Down Amid Data Breach Furor

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 10:14 AM EDT) -- Equifax Inc. on Tuesday announced that its chairman and CEO, Richard Smith, was retiring in the wake of the destructive data breach at the consumer credit reporting bureau that saw vital personal data of around 143 million Americans exposed to potential thieves.



