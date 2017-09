Canada, US Driller Spar Over NAFTA Rules In $103.6M Row

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A U.S. natural gas driller and the Canadian government struck opposing positions Friday in a $103.6 million dispute over whether Quebec’s St. Lawrence River drilling ban triggers mandatory compensation for lost future profits, sparring over recent submissions by the U.S. and Mexico observing how the North American Free Trade Agreement affects the case.



While Lone Pine Resources Inc. concurred with Mexico and the U.S. that their case before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes is in the correct forum, the company urged arbitrators to be wary of the...

To view the full article, register now.