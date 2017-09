Allstate Needn't Cover Mall In Counterfeit Suit, Judge Says

Law360, Los Angeles (September 26, 2017, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Allstate doesn't have to cover a discount mall's costs to defend an underlying lawsuit over its vendors' sale of counterfeit sunglasses resembling Luxottica brands or the ensuing $1.9 million jury award against the mall, a Georgia federal judge ruled Thursday, saying Luxottica's claims don't fall within the Allstate policy's advertising injury coverage.



U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg held that Allstate Insurance Co. has no obligation to defend or indemnify Airport Mini Mall LLC, which operates an indoor flea market in College Park, Georgia, in an April...

To view the full article, register now.