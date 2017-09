Aon, Willis Go To Mats Over New Willis CFO

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 1:53 PM EDT) -- Top-three insurance broker Aon Corp. is suing rival Willis Towers Watson PLC over a new chief financial officer set to join Willis next month directly off a key strategic consulting gig for Aon, according to papers filed Monday in Illinois federal court, as Willis filed its own suit for declaratory judgment the same day.



In its complaint, Aon says that Willis' newly hired CFO, Michael Burwell, has spent the last year helping Aon with a project to restructure its business operations over a multiyear period. Burwell was...

To view the full article, register now.