Islamic Food Authority Says Co. Falsely Used Halal Marks

Law360, Springfield (September 26, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America on Monday sued BakeSweet Corp., also known as Libanais Sweets, for allegedly using the halal marks the IFANCA allows food manufacturers to use if they have passed Islamic food standards despite not passing standards this summer.



In its four-count trademark infringement suit, Illinois-based IFANCA alleged Libanais used the council’s symbols to represent that it had shown its new Chicago kitchen was up to halal standards despite the fact that Libanais’ application for the new facility did not pass...

