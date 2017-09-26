NLRB Judge Says Lab Drivers Are Protected Employees
Administrative Law Judge Arthur J. Amchan recommended that medical courier service Velox Express be ordered to refrain from classifying its employed drivers as independent contractors and from otherwise violating its employees’ rights under NLRA Section 7, which protects employees from being fired for bargaining-related activities.
Specifically, Judge...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login