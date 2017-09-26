NLRB Judge Says Lab Drivers Are Protected Employees

By Kat Sieniuc

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT) -- An Indiana medical laboratory violated the National Labor Relations Act by misclassifying drivers who transport samples as independent contractors and not employees and by firing a worker who challenged her misclassification, a National Labor Relations Board judge said Monday.

Administrative Law Judge Arthur J. Amchan recommended that medical courier service Velox Express be ordered to refrain from classifying its employed drivers as independent contractors and from otherwise violating its employees’ rights under NLRA Section 7, which protects employees from being fired for bargaining-related activities.

Specifically, Judge...
