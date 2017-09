Carlton Fields Adds Miami Commissioner To Real Estate Team

Law360, Miami (September 26, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT) -- City of Miami commissioner and mayoral candidate Francis X. Suarez has jumped to Carlton Fields, where he will be a member of the firm's real estate and commercial finance practice group.



Suarez, who previously worked at GrayRobinson PA, joins the firm as of counsel, Carlton Fields said Tuesday. He has served as a commissioner for the city of Miami since first being elected to the position in 2009.



“Francis is a great hire for so many reasons — not just his skill as a lawyer but...

