IRS Launches New Cybersecurity Campaign For Tax Pros

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT) -- As the fallout from the massive Equifax data breach continues, the IRS is launching a new cybersecurity campaign to assist tax professionals with their obligation to protect sensitive taxpayer information.



To help tax professionals better protect their clients, the agency has launched the 9-step educational campaign called “Don't Take the Bait.” Each step includes tips and advice focused on protecting sensitive information.



The campaign consists of a series of news releases, each of which provides a short history on topics such as phishing e-mails, account takeover...

