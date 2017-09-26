IRS Launches New Cybersecurity Campaign For Tax Pros

By Derek Major

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT) -- As the fallout from the massive Equifax data breach continues, the IRS is launching a new cybersecurity campaign to assist tax professionals with their obligation to protect sensitive taxpayer information.

To help tax professionals better protect their clients, the agency has launched the 9-step educational campaign called “Don't Take the Bait.” Each step includes tips and advice focused on protecting sensitive information.

The campaign consists of a series of news releases, each of which provides a short history on topics such as phishing e-mails, account takeover...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular