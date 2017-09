Rights Groups Say ICE Denies Pregnant Women Medical Care

Law360, Washington (September 26, 2017, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A group of rights organizations petitioned the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday, alleging that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is violating policy by detaining pregnant women in violation of policy while also denying medical care in violation of law, amid health crises including miscarriages.



The joint administrative complaint from organizations including the American Civil Liberties Union and the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) says that past policies still purportedly in force should severely limit permit pregnancy detentions. President Donald...

