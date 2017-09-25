Dollar General Denied Vision-Impaired Applicant, EEOC Says

Law360, Los Angeles (September 26, 2017, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission accused Dollar General of discriminating against prospective workers with disabilities when it denied an applicant with vision problems in a suit filed in Alabama federal court on Monday.



The EEOC claims that Dollar General violated the Americans with Disabilities Act when it rejected a job applicant with monocular vision, a disability that would not prevent him from working in the small-box discount retailer's warehouse.



"Employers cannot use post-offer medical examinations to weed out individuals with disabilities," EEOC district director Delner...

