Dollar General Denied Vision-Impaired Applicant, EEOC Says
The EEOC claims that Dollar General violated the Americans with Disabilities Act when it rejected a job applicant with monocular vision, a disability that would not prevent him from working in the small-box discount retailer's warehouse.
"Employers cannot use post-offer medical examinations to weed out individuals with disabilities," EEOC district director Delner...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login