Dollar General Denied Vision-Impaired Applicant, EEOC Says

By Dave Simpson

Law360, Los Angeles (September 26, 2017, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission accused Dollar General of discriminating against prospective workers with disabilities when it denied an applicant with vision problems in a suit filed in Alabama federal court on Monday.

The EEOC claims that Dollar General violated the Americans with Disabilities Act when it rejected a job applicant with monocular vision, a disability that would not prevent him from working in the small-box discount retailer's warehouse.

"Employers cannot use post-offer medical examinations to weed out individuals with disabilities," EEOC district director Delner...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Dolgencorp, LLC


Case Number

2:17-cv-01649

Court

Alabama Northern

Nature of Suit

445(Civil Rights: Americans with Disabilities - Employment)

Judge

Magistrate Judge John H England, III

Date Filed

September 25, 2017

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular