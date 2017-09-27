Expert Analysis

Congress Faces 'CHOICE' On Future Of SEC Enforcement

By Thomas Zaccaro, Nicolas Morgan and Kyle Jones September 27, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT) -- President Donald Trump and a Republican Congress swept into power this year promising broad regulatory reforms. One of their prime targets was the Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. The House of Representatives took the first step toward unraveling Dodd-Frank when it passed the Financial CHOICE Act of 2017 (the act) in June. The Senate committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs recently began holding hearings on the act. If approved as drafted by the House, the act will repeal broad swaths of Dodd-Frank....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular