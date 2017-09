Webpage Patent Holder Can't Escape Microsoft's Trial Win

Law360, Los Angeles (September 26, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Tuesday denied Parallel Networks' bid to escape a jury's finding that Microsoft did not infringe a pair of patents involving webpage loading, finding there was sufficient evidence to uphold the verdict and that Microsoft did not improperly confuse the jury.



In a nine-page order, U.S. Circuit Judge Kent A. Jordan, sitting by designation, denied Parallel Networks Licensing LLC's motion seeking a judgment as a matter of law that Microsoft Corp.'s Bing and MSN website systems infringed its patents, or in the...

To view the full article, register now.