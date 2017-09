US Meets Minimum Tax Treaty Dispute Standards, OECD Says

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government received passing grades for its tax treaty dispute resolution mechanisms, which were measured against standards that the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development rolled out under its massive corporate tax evasion plan, according to a peer review released Tuesday.



The OECD, which works to establish an international standard for tax authorities, issued the first peer reviews for the U.S. and five other jurisdictions, which were all found to have procedures for handling tax-treaty-related disputes that met minimum standards for a mutual agreement procedure,...

To view the full article, register now.