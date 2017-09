Trump, Dem. Rep. Give Hint Of Wednesday's Big Tax Reveal

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT) -- One day before senior Republicans and administration officials were expected to reveal a core framework for overhauling the tax code, President Donald Trump teased out details during a bipartisan meeting Tuesday, suggesting that there may be an agreement on what tax rates lawmakers will try to pass.



Surrounded by 17 members of the House Ways and Means Committee in the White House, Trump promised that long-awaited information on potential tax law changes would be released in a “very, very powerful document” on Wednesday, when he is...

