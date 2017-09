Democratic Senators Urge DHS To Push Back DACA Deadline

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A number of Democratic U.S. senators on Monday asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to extend the Oct. 5 deadline for participants in the endangered Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to submit renewal applications after several major hurricanes struck the U.S. in recent weeks.



DHS should push back the deadline for an unspecified amount of time after Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria caused major disruption and damage to Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico, respectively, where the federal government estimates that tens of thousands of...

