FCC Finds Sufficient Mobile Competition Despite Objections

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday adopted an annual report finding that sufficient competition exists in the wireless industry, accepting the conclusion over objections from the two Democratic commissioners that the report relied on unclear or misleading framing.



During the first meeting of the year in which a full commission was present, Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said the report lacked substantiation and raised merger concerns, and Commissioner Mignon Clyburn said it wrongly omitted data that would suggest declining industry investment is not linked to the FCC’s net...

To view the full article, register now.