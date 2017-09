Ex-Steptoe Atty Seeks Green Light For Pay Bias Action

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A former Steptoe & Johnson LLP associate asked a California federal judge on Monday for conditional certification in her collective action accusing the firm of violating the Equal Pay Act by paying female attorneys less than their male counterparts.



Ji-In Houck sought collective action certification on behalf of women who worked at Steptoe in the United States as an associate or a contract attorney at any time between June 22, 2014, and the present. Houck said she has amassed evidence in a prefiling investigation that shows...

