US Plastic Makers Call For Tariffs On 5 Countries' Imports

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A group of four domestic plastic producers asked U.S. trade officials Tuesday to investigate whether a certain resin component used to make various plastic products is being imported and sold in the U.S. by foreign producers from five countries at less-than-fair value.



The four domestic producers filed petitions with both the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission claiming that polyethylene terephthalate, or PET, resin imported from Brazil, Indonesia, Korea, Pakistan and Taiwan was being dumped in the U.S. at sizeable margins and...

