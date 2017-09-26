NJ Justices Won't Hear Atty's Public Benefits Bid
Michael Angelini, a former Gloucester County Democratic Committee chairman, unsuccessfully applied for early public retirement benefits after 30 years of performing legal services for various public entities. His arguments were rejected by an administrative law judge, and then rejected again on appeal.
The Supreme Court of New Jersey denied his petition to hear the...
