Ohio Justices Overrule Board On School Property Owner's Tax

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday vacated and remanded a state Board of Tax Appeals decision that denied property tax exemptions to a community school property owner, saying the board improperly ignored relevant evidence on the property owner's income and expenses.



The high court found the Board of Tax Appeals unreasonably ignored relevant evidence concerning the profit motives of Breeze Inc. when it affirmed an Ohio tax commissioner's decision denying the company a tax exemption for the years 2008-2010.



According to the court, the BTA incorrectly...

