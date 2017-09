For More Value And Diversity In Outside Counsel, Go Small

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT) -- Albert Einstein famously said, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.” That maxim applies to large companies that seek more value and diversity from their outside counsel by expecting big firms to change. There’s a simple solution to this problem: hire small firms.



The Same Problems, Year After Year



A few weeks ago, in a Law360 article, GCs Find New Urgency in Longtime Push for Diversity, several large companies expressed frustration at the continued inability of...

To view the full article, register now.