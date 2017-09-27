Amazon Must Give Up Vendor Info, Mass. Revenue Dept. Says

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Department of Revenue has taken Amazon to court, seeking to force the online retail giant to release documents about vendors that store products at Amazon locations in the state.



The Revenue Department asked Suffolk County Superior Court on Sept. 22 for an order to force Amazon Technologies Inc. and its affiliates to hand over the requested documents. According to its petition, the Amazon affiliates have declined to release information that would help determine vendors' liability for sales and use tax in the state.



The petition has come as the...

To view the full article, register now.