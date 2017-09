BIA Upholds Asylum Ruling For Jailed Teenage Blogger

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals has upheld an immigration judge’s decision to grant asylum to an 18-year-old blogger who Singaporean authorities imprisoned after he made comments online that the Asian country's government deemed offensive.



The immigration judge did not err in determining in March that the decision by Singapore to imprison Amos Pang Sang Yee when he was 16 together with other adults rose to the level of persecution, and that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not sufficiently counter Yee’s contention that he would...

To view the full article, register now.