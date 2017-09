Citing Hurricane, Judge Postpones Puerto Rico Debt Hearings

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The judge presiding over Puerto Rico’s historic debt restructuring cases has pushed back impending court hearings and moved them from San Juan to her courtroom in New York, saying Tuesday that the order is intended to accommodate the immediate crises on the island caused by Hurricane Maria.



Resolving creditor disputes and scrutinizing fights over debt payments in Puerto Rico was framed as a secondary concern by U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who called the flooding and devastation there “an even graver humanitarian crisis” that threatens...

To view the full article, register now.